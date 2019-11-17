Agriculture reviving continues in Syria

Since it was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists, livestock and agriculture are coming alive again in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria.

THE AREA WAS REMOVED FROM TERRORISTS

Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Sunday said that since Ras al-Ayn was saved from terrorist YPG/PKK oppression, life is returning to normal in the region.

"After the removal of the terror threat, the locals have returned to raising livestock and agriculture, which is their primary source of livelihood," said the ministry on Twitter, with a video of livestock and agriculture activities by locals.