Agriculture reviving continues in Syria

After the removal of terrorist YPG/PKK threat, life is returning to normal in Syria’s Ras al-Ayn.

AA | 17.11.2019 - 16:42..
Since it was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists, livestock and agriculture are coming alive again in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria.

THE AREA WAS REMOVED FROM TERRORISTS

Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Sunday said that since Ras al-Ayn was saved from terrorist YPG/PKK oppression, life is returning to normal in the region.

Agriculture reviving continues in Syria

"After the removal of the terror threat, the locals have returned to raising livestock and agriculture, which is their primary source of livelihood," said the ministry on Twitter, with a video of livestock and agriculture activities by locals.

Agriculture reviving continues in Syria

