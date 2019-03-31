taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5796
Euro
6.239
Altın
1292.25
Borsa
93784.18
Gram Altın
231.604

AK Party Ankara candidate votes in local polls

Mehmet Özhaseki, ruling party's mayoral candidate for Turkish capital, says everyone should respect election results.

AA | 31.03.2019 - 15:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Mehmet Özhaseki, the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's mayoral candidate for the capital Ankara, cast his ballot on Sunday's local elections in Ankara.

"EVERYONE SHOULD RESPECT THE ELECTION RESULTS"

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Özhaseki said everyone should respect the election results. Özhaseki added that he will follow the election results at his party’s headquarters in Ankara. Sunday’s polls mark the first local elections in Turkey under the new presidential system of government, adopted in the April 2017 referendum.

AK Party Ankara candidate votes in local polls

Voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will continue through 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces. In the remaining provinces, polling stations have opened at 8 a.m. local time (0050GMT) and will close at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT).

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sezen Aksu oyunu kullanamadı

Sezen Aksu oyunu kullanamadı

117
Meral Akşener oyunu kullandı

Meral Akşener oyunu kullandı

284
Hacı Sabancı oyunu kullandı

Hacı Sabancı oyunu kullandı

39
Hadise oyunu kullandı

Hadise oyunu kullandı

95
İngiliz ajansının algı operasyonu

İngiliz ajansının algı operasyonu

145
İsrail ablukası altındaki Gazze'de şehit sayısı artıyor

İsrail ablukası altındaki Gazze'de şehit sayısı artıyor

143
Cem Yılmaz oy kullandı

Cem Yılmaz oy kullandı

85
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir