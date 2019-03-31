AK Party Ankara candidate votes in local polls

Mehmet Özhaseki, the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's mayoral candidate for the capital Ankara, cast his ballot on Sunday's local elections in Ankara.

"EVERYONE SHOULD RESPECT THE ELECTION RESULTS"

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Özhaseki said everyone should respect the election results. Özhaseki added that he will follow the election results at his party’s headquarters in Ankara. Sunday’s polls mark the first local elections in Turkey under the new presidential system of government, adopted in the April 2017 referendum.

Voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will continue through 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces. In the remaining provinces, polling stations have opened at 8 a.m. local time (0050GMT) and will close at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT).