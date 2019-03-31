AK Party wins box Meral Aksener voted in

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s mayoral candidate for Istanbul, Binali Yıldırım, won the majority of ballots from the box in which IYI Party leader Meral Akşener cast her vote, according to unofficial results on Sunday.

The counting of votes in the ballot box at Hacı Sabancı Anatolian High School, where Akşener cast her ballot, was completed.

Some 146 of the votes were in favor of Binali Yıldırım, while main opposition CHP candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu received 143 votes. Saadet (Felicity) Party’s candidate, Necdet Gökçınar got four votes and Communist Party of Turkey (TKP)’s candidate, Zehra Güner Karaoğlu got one vote.