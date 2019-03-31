AK Party’s İzmir candidate votes in local polls

Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s mayoral candidate for the Aegean İzmir province Nihat Zeybekçi voted in Turkey’s local election in İzmir on Sunday.

"OUR NATION WILL MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION"

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Zeybekçi said: “We will respect to the decision of our nation.” “Our nation will make the right decision,” he added.

Sunday’s polls mark the first local elections in Turkey under the new presidential system of government, adopted in the April 2017 referendum.

Voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will continue through 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces. In the remaining provinces, polling stations have opened at 8 a.m. local time (0050GMT) and will close at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT).