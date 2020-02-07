taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9908
Euro
6.57
Altın
1567.94
Borsa
121852.66
Gram Altın
301.348
Bitcoin
58604.07

Al-Qaeda leader al-Raymi killed by US strike

The slain leader has become the third major figure the U.S. targeted in recent months.

AA | 07.02.2020 - 16:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Al-Qaeda leader al-Raymi killed by US strike

The US has killed Qasim al-Rimi, the top al-Qaeda leader in Yemen, the White House said Thursday.

"US IS SAFER AS A RESULT OF HIS DEATH"

"The United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri," it said in a statement, using another spelling for the group.

It said under al-Rimi, the AQAP carried out violence against civilians and sought to conduct and inspire attacks against the U.S. and its forces.

Al-Qaeda leader al-Raymi killed by US strike

"His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security," said the statement. "The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death."

Al-Qaeda leader al-Raymi killed by US strike

Last week, citing former American officials, The New York Times reported that the U.S. launched an airstrike against al-Rimi in Yemen after tracking him through aerial surveillance and intelligence. Al-Rimi was said to have been killed in a January airstrike and these officials were awaiting confirmation.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Doctor who warned coronavirus outbreak dies in China
A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday.
Death toll rises to 637 in coronavirus outbreak
Mainland China reports 73 new coronavirus deaths on February 6, toll rises to 637.
China to halve tariffs on US products
Beijing recently lashed out at Washington for "spreading fear and panic" over the coronavirus outbreak, saying it did not extend any help in the fight against the fatal coronavirus.
Another wave of strikes expected to hit France
The pension reform bill is now in the National Assembly where it will be reviewed this week.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan CNN Türk kararı
Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan CNN Türk kararı
502
UKOME toplantısından zam kararı çıktı
UKOME toplantısından zam kararı çıktı
1079
Habertürk canlı yayınında duyulan zam tepkisi
Habertürk canlı yayınında duyulan zam tepkisi
404
ABD El Kaide liderini öldürdüğünü açıkladı
ABD El Kaide liderini öldürdüğünü açıkladı
184
Koronavirüs nedeniyle 637 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
Koronavirüs nedeniyle 637 kişi yaşamını yitirdi
154
Erdoğan, ekonomideki gelişmeler için yazı işaret etti
Erdoğan, ekonomideki gelişmeler için yazı işaret etti
905
Kılıçdaroğlu, İmamoğlu'nun tatiline ilişkin konuştu
Kılıçdaroğlu, İmamoğlu'nun tatiline ilişkin konuştu
192
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir