Algeria sacks intelligence chief

Algerian intelligence chief Bachir Tartag was sacked on Friday, according to local media reports.

THE CHIEF WAS DISMISSED

Algeria’s Echorouk newspaper reported that the Intelligence Directorate that Tartag had headed up would henceforth operate under the authority of Algeria’s Defense Ministry. Since 2015, the Intelligence Directorate had been answerable directly to the presidency.

Notably, the moves come only three days after 82-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his resignation amid ongoing popular demonstrations against his rule.