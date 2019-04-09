taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.67085
Euro
6.4001
Altın
1305.135
Borsa
98249.67
Gram Altın
238.008

Algerian parliament names interim president

Algeria’s parliament named an interim leader to replace former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned last week under pressure from a pro-democracy protest movement that won the army’s backing.

AA | 09.04.2019 - 15:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Algeria's Parliament on Tuesday named Abdelkader Bensaleh, head of the country's Council of the Nation (upper house of parliament), as an interim president, replacing Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned last week.

90- DAY ACTIVE DUTY

This came in a joint session held by the lower and upper houses of parliament to activate Article 102 of the Algerian Constitution. The article states that, in the event of the president’s resignation or death, the parliamentary speaker should assume executive authority for a 90-day period during which presidential elections can be conducted.

Algerian parliament names interim president

Tuesday's session was attended by 470 members of parliament out of 487, the total number of seats of both chambers. Last week, Bouteflika resigned under protests demanding the departure of all officials affiliated with the former president’s regime.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rusya dönüşü Erdoğan'ı Mansur Yavaş karşıladı

Rusya dönüşü Erdoğan'ı Mansur Yavaş karşıladı

404
YSK kararı sonrası CHP İstanbul il binasında büyük sevinç

YSK kararı sonrası CHP İstanbul il binasında büyük sevinç

369
İstanbul'da 31 ilçede oyların yeniden sayım istemine ret

İstanbul'da 31 ilçede oyların yeniden sayım istemine ret

570
Burcu Çetinkaya açıldı

Burcu Çetinkaya açıldı

250
AK Parti seçimlere itirazlarla ilgili yeni açıklama yaptı

AK Parti seçimlere itirazlarla ilgili yeni açıklama yaptı

815
Türkiye ile yakınlaşan Sudan'da sokaklar karıştı

Türkiye ile yakınlaşan Sudan'da sokaklar karıştı

137
Yeni başkan birim müdürlerinin araçlarını kaldırdı

Yeni başkan birim müdürlerinin araçlarını kaldırdı

177
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir