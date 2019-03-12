taraftar değil haberciyiz
Algeria’s Bouteflika will not run for a fifth term

Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will not run for a fifth term, the presidency said on Monday after weeks of protests calling for the ailing leader to step down.

REUTERS | 12.03.2019 - 12:43..
The presidency also announced the postponement of a presidential election which had been planned for April.

RESHUFFLE WILL TAKE PLACE SOON

A government reshuffle would take place soon, the presidency said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of people from all social classes have been demonstrating almost daily against Bouteflika’s decision to stand in the election, rejecting a stale political system dominated by veterans of an independence war against France that ended in 1962. Bouteflika has ruled for 20 years.

