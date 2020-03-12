taraftar değil haberciyiz
All basketball games on FIBA’s call amid outbreak

Many international sports events were canceled or rescheduled, and some were or will be played without the audience, with even the future of this summer's Tokyo Olympics in doubt.

AA | 12.03.2020 - 13:57..
All FIBA basketball competitions are suspended as of Friday due to coronavirus outbreak, the federation announced on Thursday.

"WE WILL CONTINUE MONITORING SITUATION"

"Considering the current situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA today has announced that all FIBA competitions are suspended as of tomorrow, Friday, 13 March 2020," the international federation said in a statement.

"FIBA will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will evaluate the options for the continuation or not of the respective competitions when and if the situation allows for it," it added.

As the world struggles to contain the rapidly spreading virus, organizers of sports events across the globe have been forced to cancel or alter their plans.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Iran asks financial support from IMF to curb coronavirus
Iranian Foreign Minister said that the country's central bank is seeking IMF's support immediately.
EU Council agrees US ban
Trump had announced that the US would restrict all travel from Europe with the exception of the UK starting later this week.
Israel confirms 100 coronavirus cases
As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, many governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries.
Italian gov’t toughens coronavirus lockdown
Italians are facing severe controls with traffic much quieter than usual in major cities, many shops and restaurants already closed and only a few flights operating.
