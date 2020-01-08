taraftar değil haberciyiz
All is well, US President says

"All is well!" Trump, who visited one of the targeted sites by Iran, Ain al-Asad airbase, in December 2018, said on Twitter.

REUTERS | 08.01.2020 - 09:18
US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.

"WE HAVE THE MOST POWERFUL MILITARY IN THE WORLD"

In his first tweet since Iran launched the attacks, President Trump assured the public that "All is well!"

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq," Mr. Trump wrote. "Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

