All shopping, transportation limited in Turkey

Turkey adopted new measures Tuesday on shopping and transportation in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

ONLY CERTAIN NUMBER OF PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED AT ONE TIME

The Interior Ministry issued a notice saying all public transport vehicles will be allowed to carry only half their capacity while all grocery stores will only provide service between 09:00 and 21:00 local time.

Notably, only a certain number of people will be allowed to shop at one time, depending on the size of the store.