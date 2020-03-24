taraftar değil haberciyiz
All shopping, transportation limited in Turkey

According to the latest official figures, Turkey has 1,529 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 37.

AA | 24.03.2020 - 08:48..
Turkey adopted new measures Tuesday on shopping and transportation in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

ONLY CERTAIN NUMBER OF PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED AT ONE TIME

The Interior Ministry issued a notice saying all public transport vehicles will be allowed to carry only half their capacity while all grocery stores will only provide service between 09:00 and 21:00 local time.

All shopping, transportation limited in Turkey

Notably, only a certain number of people will be allowed to shop at one time, depending on the size of the store.

All shopping, transportation limited in Turkey

