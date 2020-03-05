All sport events halted in Iran due to virıs outbreak

All sports events were cancelled in Iran due to spread of new coronavirus across country, local media reported on Thursday.

TRAININGS ARE AMONG THE CANCELLED EVENTS

All sports events have been called off in country until March 20 in accordance with the decision of the Iranian center working to prevent and combat coronavirus, Sports Medicine News Agency of Iran reported.

According to the decision, all sports competitions and trainings were cancelled, while sports centers were closed.

A total of 15 more people died of the disease as 586 new cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, Kianoush Jahanpour, a ministry spokesman, said at a news conference in the capital Tehran.