Alleged Saudi 'hit team' captured in video footage

Newly accessed closed-circuit video from Oct. 1-3 shows the public movements of a 15-man team of Saudi operatives alleged to have killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Probing the high-profile case, Istanbul police and Turkish intelligence have been poring over some 3,500 hours of video from 147 cameras in 80 spots throughout the city, especially from Istanbul Ataturk Airport and the Levent and Sultanahmet neighborhoods.

In these images, the alleged Saudi hit team can be seen arriving in Turkey hours before the killing, entering the consulate and consular residence, and finally flying out of Turkey soon thereafter.