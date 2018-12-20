taraftar değil haberciyiz
Alleged Saudi 'hit team' captured in video footage

CCTV from Oct. 1-3 shows 15 Saudi operatives arrive in Turkey hours before killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

AA | 20.12.2018 - 11:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Newly accessed closed-circuit video from Oct. 1-3 shows the public movements of a 15-man team of Saudi operatives alleged to have killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Probing the high-profile case, Istanbul police and Turkish intelligence have been poring over some 3,500 hours of video from 147 cameras in 80 spots throughout the city, especially from Istanbul Ataturk Airport and the Levent and Sultanahmet neighborhoods.

Alleged Saudi 'hit team' captured in video footage

In these images, the alleged Saudi hit team can be seen arriving in Turkey hours before the killing, entering the consulate and consular residence, and finally flying out of Turkey soon thereafter.

Alleged Saudi 'hit team' captured in video footage

Alleged Saudi 'hit team' captured in video footage

Alleged Saudi 'hit team' captured in video footage

Alleged Saudi 'hit team' captured in video footage

