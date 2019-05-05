Anadolu Agency’s office hit by Israeli forces in Gaza

Israeli warplanes hit the building on Saturday where Anadolu Agency’s office is located.

ANADOLU AGENCY'S OFFICE HIT BY ISRAELI

Israeli warplanes hit the building with at least 5 rockets after warning shots, Anadolu Agency’s correspondent in Jerusalem reported. No injuries or death were reported. Turkish and Palestinian officials strongly condemned the attack launched by Israeli forces.

“Targeting of @AnadoluAgency #Gaza office is new example of Israel’s unrestrained aggression,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter and added: “#Israeli violence against innocent people w/out distinction is a crime against humanity. Those who encourage Israel are also guilty." “Will keep defending #Palestinian cause, even if alone.”

“We strongly condemn Israeli attack on Anadolu Agency office in Gaza that intends to cover up its new crimes,” Turkey's Presidential aide İbrahim Kalın said on twitter.

“We condemn Israel in the strongest possible terms for targeting a building in the West Bank, in which the @anadoluagency office was located,” Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said on Twitter. “We urge all governments that claim to defend press freedom, including @USEmbassyTurkey, to join us in condemning the Israeli government,” Altun added.

“Israel's hitting Anadolu Agency's office [in Gaza] is an attempt to get rid of the witnesses, a preparation of massacres in Gaza,” Palestinian government said in a statement.

Turkish Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank gave a phone call to Anadolu Agency’s Director General Şenol Kazancı and wished for quick recovery.

The strikes occurred following reports that two Israeli soldiers had been injured by gunfire near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone on Friday. At least two Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes struck Hamas positions in the blockaded Gaza Strip.