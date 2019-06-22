taraftar değil haberciyiz
Anadolu Efes win Turkish Super Lig title

Anadolu Efes crowned champions of the Turkish basketball league, beating Fenerbahce Beko 89-74 in Game 7.

AA | 22.06.2019 - 10:45..
Istanbul basketball giants Anadolu Efes won the 2018-19 season's Turkish Super Lig title, ending a 10-year curse on Friday.

TURKISH SUPER LIG TITLE

Anadolu Efes beat city rivals Fenerbahçe Beko 89-74 in Game 7 to become this year's champions of the Turkish basketball league. Efes won the nail-biting final series 4-3 to lift the trophy at their home Sinan Erdem Dome.

Anadolu Efes win Turkish Super Lig title

US star Shane Larkin displayed a heroic performance, scoring 38 points against Fenerbahce Beko. His extraordinary feat carried him to be named the match's Most Valuable Player (MVP). Another Anadolu Efes guard, Vasilije Micic, produced 20 points during the championship match.

Anadolu Efes win Turkish Super Lig title

Meanwhile, the visitors' Greek playmaker guard Kostas Sloukas tallied 21 points. Fenerbahçe's Serbian forward Nikola Kalinic scored 19 points against Anadolu Efes. The other key factor for Efes' triumph over Fenerbahce was their success at the free throw line as Anadolu Efes scored all 21 free throws in the game.

Anadolu Efes win Turkish Super Lig title

Anadolu Efes last won the Super Lig title in 2009. Despite their 10-year league title drought, Efes still have the most championships under their belt with 14 titles. Anadolu Efes celebrated their success with fans after the final buzzer as Fenerbahçe players gazed upon them receiving the cup on the court.

Anadolu Efes win Turkish Super Lig title

