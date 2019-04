Turkish gendarmerie caught smugglers with an 1100-year-old Hebrew manuscript in southeastern Diyarbakır, security sources said on Saturday.

GOLDEN SCRIPTURE

The smugglers were seeking a buyer in Ergani district. The 21-page ancient book written in Hebrew is said to be around 1100 years old with leather cover, golden scripture and religious patterns.

According to the chief public prosecutor the seized historical artifact is taken under protection and the 6 suspects will be held for investigation.