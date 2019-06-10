Angelina Jolie calls support for Venezuelan refugees

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Saturday urged the international community to provide more support to three South American countries with the most migrants from crisis-hit Venezuela, saying 20,000 Venezuelan children are at risk of being without basic citizenship rights.

"URGENT NEED"

Jolie spoke in Colombia as a special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). She is on a two-day trip to meet Venezuelan migrants there and met with Colombian President Ivan Duque in Cartagena.

"The president and I spoke of the risk of statelessness for more than 20,000 Venezuelan children, his commitment to always helping children," Academy Award-winner Jolie, 44, said at a press conference. "We agreed on the urgent need for the international community to give more support to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, who are bearing the brunt of this crisis."