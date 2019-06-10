taraftar değil haberciyiz
Angelina Jolie calls support for Venezuelan refugees

Nearly four million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled economic and humanitarian crisis in their homeland.

REUTERS | 10.06.2019 - 08:46..
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Saturday urged the international community to provide more support to three South American countries with the most migrants from crisis-hit Venezuela, saying 20,000 Venezuelan children are at risk of being without basic citizenship rights.

"URGENT NEED"

Jolie spoke in Colombia as a special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). She is on a two-day trip to meet Venezuelan migrants there and met with Colombian President Ivan Duque in Cartagena.

Angelina Jolie calls support for Venezuelan refugees

"The president and I spoke of the risk of statelessness for more than 20,000 Venezuelan children, his commitment to always helping children," Academy Award-winner Jolie, 44, said at a press conference. "We agreed on the urgent need for the international community to give more support to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, who are bearing the brunt of this crisis."

