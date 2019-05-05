taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9643
Euro
6.6845
Altın
1279.04
Borsa
93946.08
Gram Altın
245.32

Ankara backs Turkish Cypriots' rights in E. Mediterranean

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar calls on Greece for common sense and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean Sea.

AA | 05.05.2019 - 13:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Ankara is determined to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea under the international law, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

“WE WILL PROTECT ALL RIGHTS”

“Along with the rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean under international law, as a guarantor country, Turkey is determined to always protect the rights of the people of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and not to allow the fait accompli,” Akar said.

Ankara backs Turkish Cypriots' rights in E. Mediterranean

The minister's remarks came a day after the Greek Foreign Ministry called Turkey to stop drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. Akar called on Greece for common sense and cooperation and added that the energy sources in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean should serve as a bridge for peace, dialogue and mutual development.

Ankara backs Turkish Cypriots' rights in E. Mediterranean

Turkish Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on Saturday to reject the remarks made by EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini regarding Turkey's hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. "Turkey’s hydrocarbon related activities in the Eastern Mediterranean region are based on its legitimate rights stemming from international law."

"As we previously stressed on many occasions, having the longest coastal line in the region, we will protect our own rights and interests within our continental shelf, as well as those of the Turkish Cypriots around the Cyprus Island," the ministry said.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hakkari ve Azez'de 4 şehidimizin haberi ailelerine ulaştı

Hakkari ve Azez'de 4 şehidimizin haberi ailelerine ulaştı

102
Çavuşoğlu: Fatih Sondaj Gemisi Akdeniz'de sondaja başladı

Çavuşoğlu: Fatih Sondaj Gemisi Akdeniz'de sondaja başladı

73
Ekrem İmamoğlu Ramazan mesajı yayınladı

Ekrem İmamoğlu Ramazan mesajı yayınladı

169
Yılmaz Özdil, Atatürk'ün evini ziyaret etti

Yılmaz Özdil, Atatürk'ün evini ziyaret etti

123
Türkiye'nin S-400'leri Yunan cumhurbaşkanını korkuttu

Türkiye'nin S-400'leri Yunan cumhurbaşkanını korkuttu

79
Karadeniz'de imar barışına 240 bin başvuru

Karadeniz'de imar barışına 240 bin başvuru

264
Amerika YPG'li teröristlerin maaşına zam yaptı

Amerika YPG'li teröristlerin maaşına zam yaptı

50
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir