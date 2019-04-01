taraftar değil haberciyiz
Justice served, says Ankara mayoral candidate Yavaş

We will embrace Ankara without further discrimination, Mansur Yavaş says.

AA | 01.04.2019 - 09:16..
The main opposition mayoral candidate for capital Ankara said Sunday that justice had been served.

"THE WINNER WILL BE THE RESIDENTS OF ANKARA"

“We will embrace this city [Ankara] without further discrimination,” Mansur Yavaş said after Sunday's polls. “The winner will be the residents of Ankara. The winner is our democracy and all the other political parties," he said.



Yavaş of the Republican People's Party (CHP) is ahead with 50.62 percent of votes, according to unofficial results.



Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes in the local elections to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.

