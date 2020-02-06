taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9888
Euro
6.5918
Altın
1563.75
Borsa
122780.48
Gram Altın
301.159
Bitcoin
58206.44

Another wave of strikes expected to hit France

The pension reform bill is now in the National Assembly where it will be reviewed this week.

AA | 06.02.2020 - 16:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Large and small municipalities across France will see demonstrations later on Thursday as French citizens continue to protest the government reforms in the pension system.

Mobilizations are set to take place in the capital as well as major cities of France from the east-central region of Burgundy to the southern parts of the country, according to website of CGT, a union at the forefront of the protests.

NINTH NATIONWIDE INTER-PROFESSIONAL DAY

The strike involves the country's major unions, including the UNEF, MNL, UNL, CGT, FO, FSU, and Solidaires, who have called for another inter-professional day of protests. The unions cover various industries, including teachers, maritime workers, lawyers, garbage collectors, and general laborers. This is the ninth nationwide "inter-professional day" -- or day of action as it has also been called -- which has been well-supported.

Another wave of strikes expected to hit France

The pension reform bill is now in the National Assembly where it will be reviewed this week. The members will meet Thursday evening for debate. The government must examine 20,000 amendments presented to the bill, including 19,000 from the FI, France's left-wing populist political party.

Another wave of strikes expected to hit France

Pension disputes kicked off Dec. 5 with the major transport unions SNCF and RATP, leading a nationwide shut down of metro, commuter, and cross-country transit rail lines. Much of France was paralyzed for the month, especially hampering businesses during holiday time. Strikes continued throughout January.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Pelosi rips up copy of Trump’s speech in Congress
As Trump finished his State of the Union speech, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up, tapped her copy of the speech on the desk and then ripped them in half before putting them back down.
Mike Pompeo backs Turkey on troops' deaths by Assad
We fully support Turkey’s justified self-defense actions in response to attacks, says top US diplomat.
Belgium reports first coronavirus case
The death toll from coronavirus, the epidemic that originated from Wuhan last December, has risen to 427, with more than 20,000 confirmed cases.
Hong Kong confirms first death in coronavirus outbreak
The medical employees in Hong Kong are demanding a total shutdown of the border with the Chinese mainland.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
416
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
85
Kaza öncesi kulenin pilotu uyardığı ortaya çıktı
Kaza öncesi kulenin pilotu uyardığı ortaya çıktı
150
Pegasus, basının kazanın üzerine gitmesini istemiyor
Pegasus, basının kazanın üzerine gitmesini istemiyor
226
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
276
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
161
Çinli doktorların mücadelesi devam ediyor
Çinli doktorların mücadelesi devam ediyor
220
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir