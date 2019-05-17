Antalya is one of top choices for British holidaymakers

Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya is popular among British holidayers, the British ambassador in Ankara said Friday.

"Last year, there was a 70 percent increase in British tourists," said Dominick Chilcott during a meeting with Antalya's Mayor Muhittin Böcek. Chilcott added that Antalya which is expected to host record-breaking 16 million tourists, offers various opportunities for the visitors. Böcek highlighted that 60 percent of tourists to Turkey choose Antalya which can host 700,000 people overnight on any given day.

The ambassador also met Antalya Governor Münir Karaloğlu to exchange views on tourism. Karaloğlu said there is a 48 percent increase in British tourists visiting Antalya since the beginning of this year.