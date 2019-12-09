taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7808
Euro
6.3955
Altın
1461.72
Borsa
108869.14
Gram Altın
271.466
Bitcoin
43260.88

Anti-government protests continue in Colombia’s Bogota

Five people have been killed and nearly a thousand have been injured in clashes between protesters and police in demonstrations that began Nov. 21.

AA | 09.12.2019 - 09:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Rainfall in Colombia’s capital during a recent concert in support of protesters evoked images of Hong Kong’s umbrella revolution as a sea of umbrellas dotted the venue.

PROTESTERS DEMAND GOVERNMENT TO FULFILL THEIR PROMISES

Like Hong Kongers, Colombians have been taking to the streets to protest government policies for some time. Dozens of singers and music groups in Colombia have also organized concerts to support the protesters.

Anti-government protests continue in Colombia’s Bogota

Protestors are demanding the implementation of a peace agreement signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebel group and the fulfillment of promises made to students following the last massive mobilization against President Ivan Duque's policies.

Anti-government protests continue in Colombia’s Bogota

The National Strike Committee also has a list containing 13 demands, including fighting corruption, improving the agricultural sector, protection of the environment and the rejection of privatization of state assets.

Students demand more funding for public universities, feminist movements request free and legal abortion and social leaders are calling for an end to violence in rural communities.

Anti-government protests continue in Colombia’s Bogota

Protesters also disapprove of the Economic Growth Law, which is essentially tax reform. The reform is part of what demonstrators call "the Duque package," which has unleashed turmoil and remains central to public debate.

Duque, who has been in office for 15 months, is facing one of the most difficult tests of his presidency. His job is now to find a strategy that protesters will accept and one that can calm the turmoil in the streets, even though the demands seem to be far removed from his government’s policies.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İngiltere'de 6 kişinin varlığı 13.2 milyon insanın varlığına eşit

İngiltere'de 6 kişinin varlığı 13.2 milyon insanın varlığına eşit

70
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Ahmet Davutoğlu'na destek verdi

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Ahmet Davutoğlu'na destek verdi

130
Samsun'da bir kişi iş yerinde saldırıya uğradı

Samsun'da bir kişi iş yerinde saldırıya uğradı

6
Antalya'da barınakta birçok köpek ölü halde bulundu

Antalya'da barınakta birçok köpek ölü halde bulundu

69
MHP'li başkandan çirkin benzetme

MHP'li başkandan çirkin benzetme

60
Karabük'te amatör lig maçında ortalık karıştı

Karabük'te amatör lig maçında ortalık karıştı

10
Suudi Arabistan'da kadınlara yönelik yeni karar

Suudi Arabistan'da kadınlara yönelik yeni karar

20
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir