taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8882
Euro
6.5316
Altın
1557.18
Borsa
121474.75
Gram Altın
294.857
Bitcoin
52443.76

Anti-gov't protests continue in Beirut

Lebanese riot police sprayed protesters with water cannons and fired tears gas outside of the Lebanese Parliament building, local media reported.

REUTERS | 19.01.2020 - 12:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Clashes between Lebanon’s security forces and protesters wounded scores of people on a night of violence that rocked central Beirut on Saturday.

Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon, chasing protesters armed with tree branches and sign posts in a commercial district near Lebanon’s parliament.

MORE THAN 220 PEOPLE WERE INJURED

Crowds spilled on to the streets this week after a lull in largely peaceful protests which broke out in October. They are furious at a ruling elite that has steered the country towards its worst economic crisis in decades.

Anti-gov't protests continue in Beirut

Police beatings and arrests in recent days have alarmed human rights groups and sparked fears among activists of a move to crush the dissent.

Anti-gov't protests continue in Beirut WATCH

Smoke billowed out of tear gas canisters encircling protesters as ambulances sped through the streets of the capital. Witnesses said security forces also fired rubber bullets.

Anti-gov't protests continue in Beirut

The Lebanese Red Cross said more than 220 people had been treated for injuries, with at least 65 others taken to hospital on both sides.

Anti-gov't protests continue in Beirut

A security source said at least 15 protesters had been detained.

Anti-gov't protests continue in Beirut

President Michel Aoun ordered the army and security commanders to restore calm. Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as premier in October, said the violence threatened civil peace.

Anti-gov't protests continue in Beirut

İlginizi Çekebilir
World leaders gathering for Libya ceasefire conference
Germany invited leaders of around a dozen countries, including UN Security Council members, regional powers and some of the neighboring countries for the conference.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle officially give up royal titles
Decision comes after the couple announced they are stepping back from being senior members of royal family.
Macron faces protests during theater visit in Paris
A journalist was arrested after posting on social media yesterday that French President Emmanuel Macron was in a theater in Paris, French media reported.
German Chancellor meets UAE Prince ahead of Libya summit
According to the reporters, Merkel underlined that 'foreign intervention' in Libya’s internal affairs needs to stop.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

Güneşten ürettiği elektriği devlete satan iş adamı

95
Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

Terör örgütünün lider kadrosu sürekli yer değiştiriyor

195
Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

Mehmet Ali Erbil, vasiyetini hazırlattı

124
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Libya Konferansı öncesinde konuştu

126
McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

McGregor, Cerrone'u 40 saniyede nakavt etti

75
Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

Kraliçe Elizabeth, Harry ve Meghan’ın ayrılışını onayladı

51
KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

KKTC'de Başbakan Tatar, cumhurbaşkanı adayı oldu

50
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir