Any adverse steps on Mediterranean will be responded equally

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the EU’s stance on Turkey’s activities in the Mediterranean Sea and Libya, and anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria has caused tension in EU-Turkey relations.

05.02.2020 - 15:54
Turkey will respond to European Union’s adverse steps in the Eastern Mediterranean if Turkish Cypriots’ rights to hydrocarbon resources are ignored, Turkey's foreign minister said Wednesday.

"WE NEED TO INCREASE OUR COMMUNUCATION"

Speaking at a meeting with ambassadors of EU member countries in the capital Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu underlined that there is a negative atmosphere in the EU against Turkey, saying the anti-Turkey discourse in Europe is on the rise.

Cavusoglu lamented that no action has been taken as yet on equal sharing of natural resources in Cyprus and on the Turkish Cypriots’ rights. “You also saw the saddening incident in the European Parliament [EP]. We are pleased with the attitude of Greek administration and European Parliament, but essentially we need to understand very well that racism has begun to shake the EP and the values of Europe, we must take precautions,” the foreign minister said, referring to the tearing of a Turkish flag by a Greek parliamentarian late last month.

“We need to increase our communication even further on these issues,” Cavusoglu maintained.

The foreign minister also stressed it is time to open a new page in Turkey’s EU accession process.

