Ara Güler exhibition opens in London

An exhibition featuring the works of the late Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Güler opened Tuesday in London.

Güler’s works include his famous Istanbul photographs and portraits of prominent British figures such as former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, film director Alfred Hitchcock and philosopher Bertrand Russell.

The exhibition of the works of Güler, hailed by the British Journal of Photography as one of the seven greatest photographers in the world, was established by the Turkish Presidency.

Britain’s Europe Minister Alan Düncan and Turkish Ambassador Ümit Yalçın opened the exhibition at London’s famous art venue the Saatchi Gallery. Düncan said he has a very simple rule as foreign minister. “When asked to do something that shows links between the UK and Turkey, I immediately say ‘yes’,” he added.

While underlining that Güler is one of the best photographers in the world, Düncan said Güler never thought of himself as an artist. “He saw himself as a visual historian, as a photojournalist," he added.

“He put the plight of his fellow men at the heart of his visual histories, particularly in his evocative black and white portraits of Istanbul; hustling and bustling in the age before the nasty motor car,” Düncan said.

Düncan said Istanbul, like London, is one of the great global cities that constantly change. “Ara Güler captured its character, I think, absolutely and brilliantly,” he added. Düncan said his last visit to Istanbul was in October for the opening of the new airport a modern venue reflecting the city’s true legacy.

Noting that it was meaningful to open such an exhibition on Turkey’s Children’s Day, Düncan said he believed Güler’s photography would inspire future generations.

The Ara Güler Photography Exhibition has been curated by the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey in collaboration with Doğuş Group and the Ara Güler Museum Archives and Research Center. Following the exhibition in London, Güler's work will be exhibited in Paris, Kyoto, New York, Rome and Mogadishu.

In a booklet distributed at the exhibition, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described Güler as a “great photographer”.

"He wrote that Great minds live on by the masterworks they leave behind," he added. “Ara Güler was a great photographer who spent his life behind the visor of his camera, through which he rendered the world, life and objects he shot," Düncan said. “Although he insisted on being called ‘merely a photojournalist’ instead of an ‘artist’, with his great works at hand, he is an artist for us and for the world,” he added.

