taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8682
Euro
6.5566
Altın
1296.62
Borsa
89469.9
Gram Altın
245.035

Arab leaders meet in Mecca

Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened an emergency summit of Gulf Arab leaders in the holy city of Mecca with a call for the international community to use all means to confront Iran.

Haber Merkezi | 31.05.2019 - 12:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Arab leaders meet in Mecca

Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened an emergency summit of Arab leaders in Mecca with a call for the international community to use all means to confront Iran.

SUADI ARABIA URGES INTERNATIONAL ATTEMPT TO THWART IRAN

Iranian attacks on Gulf targets must be met with 'strength and firmness,' Saudi Arabia's King Salman tells Gulf leaders at summit.

The summits came a day after hawkish US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Iran was almost certainly behind this month’s sabotage of four ships, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the UAE coast. Iran rejected the charge.

Arab leaders meet in Mecca

Tensions have also spiked between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, with the US sending an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf. Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of arming Yemeni rebels behind the pipeline attack. Iran denies being involved in the incidents.

Arab leaders meet in Mecca

In his opening remarks, King Salman called on the international community to thwart Iran's behaviors and for "using all means to stop the Iranian regime from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, harboring global and regional terrorist entities and threatening international waterways." "I would like to reconfirm our absolute rejection of the American attempts to bring down international law and international legitimacy under what is called the 'Deal of the Century'," Salman said, adding that it attempts to replace "land for peace" with "land for prosperity".

Arab leaders meet in Mecca

Iraq, meanwhile, struck a sharply different tone. President Barham Salih said in his remarks that Iran is a Muslim country and neighbor. "We do not hope for its security to be targeted since we are sharing 1,400 kilometers of border and a number of relations," he told the gathering of Arab League heads of state.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu, imam hatiplilerin iftarına katıldı

Kılıçdaroğlu, imam hatiplilerin iftarına katıldı

872
Hindistan'da güzellik yarışması adayları alay konusu oldu

Hindistan'da güzellik yarışması adayları alay konusu oldu

24
Gazişehir Gaziantep Süper Lig'de

Gazişehir Gaziantep Süper Lig'de

105
Trump, Serkan Gölge'yi geri aldığı için memnun

Trump, Serkan Gölge'yi geri aldığı için memnun

337
Göktürk 2'den Mekke'nin görüntüsü

Göktürk 2'den Mekke'nin görüntüsü

118
Şenol Güneş: Oyuncularım olumlu ama yeterli değil

Şenol Güneş: Oyuncularım olumlu ama yeterli değil

42
Kadın avukatın etek boyuna karışan hakime etekli protesto

Kadın avukatın etek boyuna karışan hakime etekli protesto

536
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir