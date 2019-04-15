taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8036
Euro
6.56985
Altın
1286.44
Borsa
96130.61
Gram Altın
239.843

Arab League backs Sudan military council's political transition plan

Arab League has expressed its support for the important steps announced by Sudan's transitional military council to reach a political transition in the country.

AA | 15.04.2019 - 14:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Arab League on Sunday voiced its support for the steps taken by Sudan’s transitional military council following the ouster of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir.

"WE SUPPORT THE NEW LEADER"

In a statement, the league welcomed the efforts that have been taken so far by Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling military council.

The Cairo-based group also called on the international community to support all the efforts that will bring stability and consensus to the country. On Thursday, the Sudanese army ousted longtime al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan since 1989, following months of popular protests against his rule.

Arab League backs Sudan military council's political transition plan

The army also established a military council to run the country for a transitional period of two years. On Saturday, Burhan pledged large-scale political and economic reforms.

Arab League backs Sudan military council's political transition plan

In a televised speech, Burhan said the country's two-year transitional period will end with free and fair elections and vowed to put on trial those involved in the killing of the protesters as well as corruption under the old regime.

Meanwhile, thousands of Sudanese protesters continued their sit-in on Sunday at front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum to demand the transfer of power to a civilian government.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bilecik'te CHP'ye geçen yönetimin ilk icraatları

Bilecik'te CHP'ye geçen yönetimin ilk icraatları

531
Fransız Parlamenter ayarı unutamadı

Fransız Parlamenter ayarı unutamadı

161
Aşırı sağcı Danimarkalı lider Kur'an-ı Kerim'i yere attı

Aşırı sağcı Danimarkalı lider Kur'an-ı Kerim'i yere attı

436
Pelin Batu da İstanbul’u terk ediyor

Pelin Batu da İstanbul’u terk ediyor

146
Sisi Hafter'i Mısır'da ağırladı

Sisi Hafter'i Mısır'da ağırladı

51
İstanbul Havalimanı'ndan Aksaray'a bin 200 lira aldı

İstanbul Havalimanı'ndan Aksaray'a bin 200 lira aldı

210
Cassowary adlı kuş sahibinin ölümüne sebep verdi

Cassowary adlı kuş sahibinin ölümüne sebep verdi

32
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir