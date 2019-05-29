Armed bandits attack killed 23 in Nigeria

At least 23 people have been killed by armed bandits in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, police said on Tuesday.

TWENTY-THREE DEAD

Mohamed Shehu, police spokesman for the state, told Anadolu Agency the incident occurred in Kaura-Namoda local government area of the state. He said normalcy have been restored in the area after heavy security deployment. "We have a combined team of security operatives, including an Air Force surveillance helicopter, patrolling the areas," Shehu said.

Zamfara has been the worst hit by armed bandits’ attacks in the northwestern region, with several hundred people already killed and thousands displaced.