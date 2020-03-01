taraftar değil haberciyiz
Armenia reports first coronavirus case

Neighboring Georgia and Azerbaijan had reported infections this week, with three in each country.

AA | 01.03.2020 - 11:05..
Armenia reported its first coronavirus infection on Sunday, in a citizen returning from neighboring Iran, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a post on Facebook.

THE COUNTRY CLOSED ITS BORDER WITH IRAN

The 29-year-old, who arrived in the former Soviet nation on Friday, went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, the prime minister added.

“He is now in good condition,” Pashinyan said, adding that authorities planned to isolate those had been in contact with him.

Armenia closed its border with Iran for two weeks and suspended air traffic a week ago. Iran is at the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East, with several regional nations reporting cases stemming from Iran.

