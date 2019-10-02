taraftar değil haberciyiz
Armenian PM shares world leaders' bus selfie

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Council’s Summit on Tuesday, October 1 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Haber Merkezi | 02.10.2019 - 10:35..
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with the foreign leaders including the Armenian president and prime minister, Russian and Kazakh presidents and Singaporean prime minister on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia, on Tuesday.

LEADRES' BUS SELFIE

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia have many capacities in various areas such as energy, transit, tourism and industry to use in line with benefiting the two nations," Rouhani said during a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian late on Monday.

In a separate meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday during which he said that Iran will start its activities in the Eurasian Economic Union from next month.

Armenian PM shares world leaders' bus selfie

After the meeting, Armenian PM Pashinyan shared a selfie with the world leaders in his Twitter account.

"Bus selfie :) We managed to make some important decisions during this  short period of time." he said.

