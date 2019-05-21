taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Arrest warrants out for above 214 FETO-linked terror suspects

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

AA | 21.05.2019 - 16:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 214 people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a judicial source said Tuesday.

214 FETO SUSPECTED ARRESTED

Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects as part of a probe for 140 suspects into the terror group's clandestine network in the Turkish Armed Forces, a statement by the prosecutors in the capital Ankara said.

Among the suspects, who were found to have communicated with FETO’s “covert imams” a senior FETO member  via pay phones, were 41 on active-duty soldiers in the Land, Air and Naval Forces, the statement added. Separately, Istanbul prosecutors issued arrest warrant for 74 more suspects with alleged links to FETO, judicial sources said. Security forces carried out operations in 18 provinces for 92 different addresses.

Arrest warrants out for above 214 FETO-linked terror suspects

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yargıtay sigorta için göstermelik çalışanlara dur dedi

Yargıtay sigorta için göstermelik çalışanlara dur dedi

173
Çakarlı aracı durduran polise soruşturma kaldırıldı

Çakarlı aracı durduran polise soruşturma kaldırıldı

518
Ayşenur Arslan'dan mutluluktan uçuyorum selfie'si

Ayşenur Arslan'dan mutluluktan uçuyorum selfie'si

487
Türk-İş grev çağrısı yaptı

Türk-İş grev çağrısı yaptı

265
Sarar çifti yaşadıkları hırsızlık olayını anlattı

Sarar çifti yaşadıkları hırsızlık olayını anlattı

108
Sakarya'da kaza yapan araç karşı şeride uçtu

Sakarya'da kaza yapan araç karşı şeride uçtu

178
Trump'ın savaş itirafı

Trump'ın savaş itirafı

84
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir