Assad forces attacks killed six civilians in Idlib

According to the report, 39 civilians were injured in the attacks.

AA | 10.06.2019 - 14:25..
Six civilians were killed and dozens injured in airstrikes carried out by regime forces and Russia in northern Syria’s de-escalation zones, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency on Monday.

SIX DEAD, THIRTY NINE INJURED

The attacks targeted the towns of Ma’ar Shoreen, Khan Shaykhun, Al-Tamanah and Sheikh Idris in Idlib province and Hama province’s towns of Ltamenah and Kafr Zayta, the agency said. It said 39 civilians were injured in the attacks.



Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited. The Syrian regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

