taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5246
Euro
7.0448
Altın
1484.42
Borsa
85467.73
Gram Altın
312.791
Bitcoin
37857.82

Assad forces kill 6 civilians in Syria

UN officials said that the Syrian regime has committed war crimes such as using chemical weapons, starving the population, deportation, blockade, arbitrary arrests and tortures.

AA | 19.03.2020 - 17:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A total of six people, including three children, were killed Thursday after artillery shells fired by Syrian regime forces hit a village in southern Syria, according to local sources.

SECOND ATTACK IN RECENTLY

This came after regime forces clashed with Syria's opposition forces at Jalin village in Daraa countryside, leaving two members of opposition forces and eight regime forces dead.

Assad forces kill 6 civilians in Syria

The regime withdrew its forces from the region and carried out the artillery attack targeting the village.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-

İlginizi Çekebilir
Northern Cyprus shuts border amid coronavirus
Authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus stated that it will not be allowed anyone but citizens to enter the country.
Spain death toll reaches to 767
Spain registers over 200 deaths in a day, while cases jump to over 17,000.
Greek police fire tear gas at asylum seekers
The Greek reaction to refugees continues being harsh, with many battered, attacked, tear-gassed and several killed by Greek forces.
Iran’s toxic alcohol death toll rises to 180
There were rumors across the country that alcohol consumption would help combat coronavirus and people started consuming moonshine in large numbers.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Korona vakalarının binlere ulaştığı iddasına düzeltme
Korona vakalarının binlere ulaştığı iddasına düzeltme
808
Pınar Fidan Alevilere hakaret etti
Pınar Fidan Alevilere hakaret etti
373
Cem Özdemir koronaya yakalandı
Cem Özdemir koronaya yakalandı
1164
Bakan Selçuk anlattı: Eğitimde neler olacak
Bakan Selçuk anlattı: Eğitimde neler olacak
92
Meclis'te koronavirüs oturumu
Meclis'te koronavirüs oturumu
355
ÖSYM 9 sınavı erteledi
ÖSYM 9 sınavı erteledi
49
Korona vakalarının arttığını söyleyen doktora soruşturma
Korona vakalarının arttığını söyleyen doktora soruşturma
458
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir