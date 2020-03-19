Assad forces kill 6 civilians in Syria

A total of six people, including three children, were killed Thursday after artillery shells fired by Syrian regime forces hit a village in southern Syria, according to local sources.

This came after regime forces clashed with Syria's opposition forces at Jalin village in Daraa countryside, leaving two members of opposition forces and eight regime forces dead.

The regime withdrew its forces from the region and carried out the artillery attack targeting the village.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-