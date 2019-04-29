Assad forces start operation to capture Raqqa

US-backed PKK/YPG terror organization has captured the Raqqa province of Syria three years ago in an airstrike led by US coalition.

RUSSIAN AIR FORCES HELPED ASSAD REGIME

The images show US and British terrorists who joined PKK, swimming dam lake in the region had got reactions from all over the world.

Yesterday, Assad regime forces led an operation to Tabqa in the southwestern Syria which is controlled by PKK/YPG terror forces.

According to a statement, Assad forces retrieved Ceddin and Shaeb el Zukr regions from YPG terrorists. During the airstrikes, Russian air forces backed Assad soldiers it‘s been stated.