Assad forces start operation to capture Raqqa

Russian-backed Assad regime forces have started an operation to get back the region which is controlled by YPG terror organization.

Haber Merkezi | 29.04.2019 - 11:11..
US-backed PKK/YPG terror organization has captured the Raqqa province of Syria three years ago in an airstrike led by US coalition.

RUSSIAN AIR FORCES HELPED ASSAD REGIME

The images show US and British terrorists who joined PKK, swimming dam lake in the region had got reactions from all over the world.

Assad forces start operation to capture Raqqa

Yesterday, Assad regime forces led an operation to Tabqa in the southwestern Syria which is controlled by PKK/YPG terror forces.

Assad forces start operation to capture Raqqa

According to a statement, Assad forces retrieved Ceddin and Shaeb el Zukr regions from YPG terrorists. During the airstrikes, Russian air forces backed Assad soldiers it‘s been stated.

