Assad regime airstrike kills 3 civilians in Syria

According to the local sources, an airstrike hits during transfer to the observation point in Syria’s Idlib.

AA | 19.08.2019 - 15:31..
An airstrike killed three civilians and injured 12 others during a transfer to Turkey’s observation point in Syria’s Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

AIRSTRIKE TARGETED OBSERVATION POINT

"We strongly condemn this attack that violates existing agreements, cooperation and dialogue with Russia," the ministry said in a statement. The airstrike at 8:55 a.m. local time (0555GMT) killed three civilians and injured 12 others in the Turkish convoy.

Early on Monday, a troops transfer to Idlib was initiated to ensure the safety of Observation Point No. 9, to keep supply routes open and prevent civilian casualties in the region, the ministry added.

The de-escalation zone is currently inhabited by about four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the regime forces from cities and towns throughout the war-weary country in recent years.

