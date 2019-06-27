taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7719
Euro
6.5664
Altın
1403.25
Borsa
95896.1
Gram Altın
260.241

Assad regime attacks areas near Turkish observation point

Speaking to the report, it was the sixth such attack near the observation post, with similar attacks by the regime having been reported on April 29, May 4, 12, 31, and June 8.

AA | 27.06.2019 - 16:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Syrian regime forces on Thursday targeted an area located near a Turkish observation post in Idlib, northwestern Syria, twice in two hours.

ASSAD REGIME ATTACKS

The Bashar al-Assad regime forces attacked the 10th observation post in the Zawiya region with artillery and mortar fire. Material damage was reported and the fire it caused is yet to be distinguished.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) sent reinforcements to the area last night, as the area has been targeted several times by Assad regime forces over the past three months.

Assad regime attacks areas near Turkish observation point

Although Turkey and Russia have agreed to stop acts of aggression and turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone, the Syrian regime has consistently violated the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

The Turkish military set up 12 observation posts in Idlib’s de-escalation zone after the ninth round of Astana-hosted peace talks. As a guarantor state for Damascus, Moscow is responsible for preventing attacks by the Assad regime and Iran-backed militia groups, which have repeatedly violated last year’s Sochi agreement between Turkey and Russia.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ali Babacan yeni parti hazırlığında

Ali Babacan yeni parti hazırlığında

354
Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

556
Asena Atalay 3 bin TL nafaka alacak

Asena Atalay 3 bin TL nafaka alacak

123
Susuz kalan Merkel yine titredi

Susuz kalan Merkel yine titredi

174
Cem Yılmaz 2 milyonluk aracıyla görüntülendi

Cem Yılmaz 2 milyonluk aracıyla görüntülendi

157
NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

32
Volkan, Burak, Emre ve Arda'dan tatil pozu

Volkan, Burak, Emre ve Arda'dan tatil pozu

57
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir