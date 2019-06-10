taraftar değil haberciyiz
Assad regime attacks continue killing civilians in Syria

Assad forces have been pressing an assault on civilians with air attacks and ground battles that have already forced tens of thousands to leave their home.

AA | 10.06.2019 - 15:35..
Six civilians were killed and dozens injured in airstrikes carried out by regime forces and Russia in northern Syria’s de-escalation zones, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency on Monday.

6 DEAD, 39 INJURED

The attacks targeted the towns of Ma’ar Shoreen, Khan Shaykhun, Al-Tamanah and Sheikh Idris in Idlib province and Hama province’s towns of Ltamenah and Kafr Zayta, the agency said. It said 39 civilians were injured in the attacks.



DE-ESCALATION ZONE

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

