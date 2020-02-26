Assad regime attacks kill 20 civilians in Idlib

At least 20 people were killed when Syrian regime attacks hit Idlib, northwestern Syria, a local civil defense group said on Tuesday.

SEVERAL INJURED WERE REPORTED

The Assad regime forces carried out bomb attacks in the Idlib city center, and killed six people, including students and teachers, according to the White Helmets.

Separately, the attacks later in the day killed one in Binnish district and 10 others in the town of Ma'arrat Misrin.

At least 12 civilians were also injured in the attacks.

Since Moscow and Ankara reached a deal in September 2018 under which acts of aggression are supposed to be prohibited in Idlib, over 1,300 civilians have been killed in the de-escalation zone.