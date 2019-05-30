Assad regime attacks killed thirteen civilians in Idlib

At least 13 civilians were killed in attacks by regime forces and allied militias on de-escalation zones in northern Syria on Wednesday, according to sources with the White Helmets civil defense agency.

THIRTEEN CIVILIANS KILLED

The sources said three people were killed in regime shelling of the village of Al-Bara in northwestern Syria. Three more civilians were killed in attacks in the town of Habit and seven others in the village of Sarja in the southern countryside of Idlib, the sources added. A large number of civilians were reportedly injured in the attacks.