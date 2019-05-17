taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0514
Euro
6.7675
Altın
1286.06
Borsa
86997.99
Gram Altın
250.413

Assad regime attacks killed three civilians in Idlib

The Assad regime has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

AA | 17.05.2019 - 10:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Three civilians were killed Thursday in attacks by the Assad regime and its allies in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, local sources said.

THREE DEAD

According to the White Helmets civil-defense agency, a regime airstrike left two civilians dead in Maarat al-Numan city, while a third civilian was killed by regime artillery in the nearby town of Hesh.

Some 1.5 million people currently reside in Idlib, roughly half of whom are refugees from other parts of the country.

Assad regime attacks killed three civilians in Idlib

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.

Assad regime attacks killed three civilians in Idlib

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD Türkiye'ye uyguladığı çelik vergisini indirdi

ABD Türkiye'ye uyguladığı çelik vergisini indirdi

190
Avusturya meclisinde başörtülü protesto

Avusturya meclisinde başörtülü protesto

151
Green Card sistemi değişiyor

Green Card sistemi değişiyor

28
Öğretmenler ara tatilde de ek ders ücreti alacak

Öğretmenler ara tatilde de ek ders ücreti alacak

199
Meteoroloji'den gök gürültülü sağanak uyarısı

Meteoroloji'den gök gürültülü sağanak uyarısı

10
Suriyelilerin bank kavgasında kan aktı: 1 yaralı

Suriyelilerin bank kavgasında kan aktı: 1 yaralı

126
İstanbul ve Bursa'da FETÖ operasyonu

İstanbul ve Bursa'da FETÖ operasyonu

90
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir