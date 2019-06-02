taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8385
Euro
6.5422
Altın
1305.47
Borsa
90589.73
Gram Altın
245.117

Assad regime forces killed four civilians in N.Syria

According to the Syrian opposition, the attack on Khan Shaykhun was carried out by a Russian warplane that took off from the Khmeimim airbase in Latakia.

AA | 02.06.2019 - 13:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Four civilians were killed in airstrikes by Bashar al-Assad regime forces and Russia on de-escalation zones in northern Syria on Sunday, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency.

FOUR CIVILIANS KILLED

An airstrike targeted the town of Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province, leaving two civilians dead, the White Helmets said. One civilian was also killed in another airstrike in the village of Fleife, and another in the village of Sheikh Dames, it said.

Assad regime forces killed four civilians in N.Syria

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited. The Syrian regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Assad regime forces killed four civilians in N.Syria

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

614
El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

56
Andy Ruiz, Joshua'yı nakavt etti

Andy Ruiz, Joshua'yı nakavt etti

77
Iğdır'da şehit olan askerlerin kimlikleri belli oldu

Iğdır'da şehit olan askerlerin kimlikleri belli oldu

98
İstanbul için yağış uyarısı

İstanbul için yağış uyarısı

17
TEM otoyolunda trafik durma noktasına geldi

TEM otoyolunda trafik durma noktasına geldi

68
Bakan Varank'ın sahur davetinde Binali Yıldırım sürprizi

Bakan Varank'ın sahur davetinde Binali Yıldırım sürprizi

102
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir