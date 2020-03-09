taraftar değil haberciyiz
Assad regime forces violate ceasefire agreement

A harassment fire overnight by regime artillery in villages in Syria’s Idlib province continued for about an hour.

AA | 09.03.2020 - 10:43..
Forces of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime violated the latest ceasefire agreement between Turkey and Russia 10 minutes after it was implemented.

REGIME FORCES VIOLATED THE TERMS 15 TIMES

According to the local sources, by the end of the first day of the ceasefire, regime forces had violated the agreement 15 times.

Assad regime forces violate ceasefire agreement

The regime, which continued the violations Saturday and Sunday, engaged in harassment fire with a machine gun on a Turkish military convoy transporting supplies.

Elements of the regime also fired three mortar shells near another unit.

Assad regime forces violate ceasefire agreement

Yesterday, regime forces were determined to advance to points in Kafr Nabl village, a buffer zone south of Idlib, with two tanks, two armored personnel carriers and many militia convoys.

