Assad regime killed 17 civilians in Syria’s northern Idlib province

The civil-defense teams are concerned that the death toll may rise as the search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

AA | 28.05.2019 - 10:16..
Attacks by the Assad regime and its allies left 17 civilians dead Monday and another 35 injured in opposition-held areas of Syria’s northern Idlib province, according to the White Helmets civil-defense agency.

17 CIVILIANS KILLED

Regime warplanes struck residential parts of southern Idlib, the civil-defense agency said, including the towns of Maarret al-Numan and Maarrat Hurma.

The Syrian regime and Iran-backed militia groups reportedly conducted several attacks both by air and by land in the districts of Khan Shaykhun, Khirbat Abidin, Ash Shaykh Mustafa, Muqayyar, Kafr Zayta and Ltamenah.

Some 1.5 million people currently reside in Idlib, roughly half of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country.

