Assad regime strikes hit Turkish observation point in Idlib

In yet another violation of the truce, regime fires on Turkish observation post no. 8 in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

AA | 22.08.2019 - 14:50..
Continuing its violations of last year's cease-fire agreement, the Syrian regime on Thursday attacked a Turkish military observation post in northwestern Syria with harassment fire, officials told Anadolu Agency.

THE HARASSMENT FIRE DID NOT CAUSE ANY DAMAGE

Regime jets fired heavy machine guns near observation point no. 8 in Maaretinuman, in southeastern Idlib -- a zone where acts of aggression are forbidden -- they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Observation post 8 in Sirman is located north of Khan Shaykhun, a town regime forces battered on Wednesday.

Assad regime strikes hit Turkish observation point in Idlib

The Bashar al-Assad regime struck Khan Shaykhun at midday on Tuesday backed by Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups and Russian special forces.

There are still a small number of opposition fighters and anti-regime armed elements in the area. On Monday, regime airstrikes targeting a Turkish convoy en route to observation post no. 9 killed three civilians and injured 12 others.

