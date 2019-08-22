Assad regime strikes hit Turkish observation point in Idlib

Continuing its violations of last year's cease-fire agreement, the Syrian regime on Thursday attacked a Turkish military observation post in northwestern Syria with harassment fire, officials told Anadolu Agency.

Regime jets fired heavy machine guns near observation point no. 8 in Maaretinuman, in southeastern Idlib -- a zone where acts of aggression are forbidden -- they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Observation post 8 in Sirman is located north of Khan Shaykhun, a town regime forces battered on Wednesday.

The Bashar al-Assad regime struck Khan Shaykhun at midday on Tuesday backed by Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups and Russian special forces.

There are still a small number of opposition fighters and anti-regime armed elements in the area. On Monday, regime airstrikes targeting a Turkish convoy en route to observation post no. 9 killed three civilians and injured 12 others.