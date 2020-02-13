taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Assad regime troops neutralized by Turkish Armed Forces

Turkish troops are in Idlib, nominally a cease-fire zone, under a deal between Turkey and Russia, as part of an anti-terror and peace mission.

AA | 13.02.2020 - 10:00..
  Turkey
Turkey's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces neutralized 55 Syrian regime soldiers in northwestern Idlib province.

55 REGIME TROOPS WERE NEUTRALIZED

“According to the latest information received from our sources in Idlib, 55 regime troops have been neutralized today,” the ministry said in a statement.

Assad regime troops neutralized by Turkish Armed Forces WATCH

The latest development comes in the wake of an attack by regime forces earlier this week that claimed the lives of five Turkish troops. It followed an attack last week by regime forces in Idlib that martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military. More than a dozen people were also injured.

Turkey retaliated for both attacks, hitting scores of targets and killing 200 Assad regime troops.

