Assad regime troops neutralized by Turkish Armed Forces

Turkey's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces neutralized 55 Syrian regime soldiers in northwestern Idlib province.

“According to the latest information received from our sources in Idlib, 55 regime troops have been neutralized today,” the ministry said in a statement.

The latest development comes in the wake of an attack by regime forces earlier this week that claimed the lives of five Turkish troops. It followed an attack last week by regime forces in Idlib that martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military. More than a dozen people were also injured.

Turkey retaliated for both attacks, hitting scores of targets and killing 200 Assad regime troops.