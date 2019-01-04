Assad will remain in power 'for a while', says UK FM

The British foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has admitted for the first time that Russian support for the Syrian regime means Bashar al-Assad will remain in power for some time.

"HE IS GOING TO BE AROUND"

“The British long-standing position is that we won’t have lasting peace in Syria with that Assad regime, but regretfully, we do think he’s going to be around for a while,” Hunt stated.

Nearly eight years into a war that has displaced millions of Syrians, Assad has recovered control of most of the country with support from Russia, Iran, and Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Last week, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus, marking a diplomatic boost for Assad from a US-allied Arab state that once backed rebels fighting him.