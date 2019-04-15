taraftar değil haberciyiz
Assange’s hidden camera footages released

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange secretly spied on his hosts at the Ecuadorian embassy by hidden cameras.

Haber Merkezi | 15.04.2019 - 12:39..
Julian Assange was captured skateboarding through the Ecuadorian embassy wearing shorts in new security footage.

SEVERAL CAMERAS FOUND IN THE EMBASSY

France's El Pais has published footage from security cameras of the WikiLeaks founder skateboarding in the Ecuadorian Embassy wearing in shorts. This allegedly confirms reports about surveillance devices that were found inside and outside the embassy.

Embassy staff had complained of Assange riding a skateboard in the polished wooden halls, playing football and being untidy. While he couldn’t go out, he had the run of the entire embassy which is nestled in well-heeled Kensington. Unable to exercise outside, Assange reportedly caused mayhem with his skateboard, left dirty dishes out and blasted loud music.

According to reports, the embassy staff complained that Assange was riding a skateboard in the polished wooden halls, playing football, and being generally untidy.

