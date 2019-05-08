taraftar değil haberciyiz
At last 8 killed in Lahore suicide attack

At least 8 people have been killed in a blast near Lahore’s Data Darbar, the largest Sufi shrine in south Asia, police said.

AA | 08.05.2019 - 09:48..
At least eight people, including five police personnel, were killed and 25 others injured early Wednesday in a suicide blast near a Sufi shrine in the northeastern city of Lahore, officials and local media said.

8 DEAD 25 INJURED

The suspected bomber struck a police patrol van at a checkpoint outside the shrine of Sufi saint Data Gunj Bux, local broadcaster Dunya News reported, quoting officials.

"Eight people including five police personnel are confirmed dead and 25 are injured," Arif Nawaz, police chief of the Punjab province, told reporters. Nawaz said the blast was act of a suicide bomber who acted alone.



Authorities fear the death toll will rise as several of the injured were said to be in critical condition, the broadcaster reported. Footage aired by the broadcaster showed the mostly charred police vehicle lying on the road as rescuers shifted the injured and dead into ambulances. Blood-soaked shoes, caps, pieces of clothing and splintered wood and glass littered the scene.



Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the terrorist attack and directed security forces to expedite efforts to bring the culprits to justice, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s House. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. In July 2010, some 24 people were killed in a suicide attack at the same shrine.

