taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7545
Euro
6.2783
Altın
1482.43
Borsa
104394.62
Gram Altın
273.334
Bitcoin
47701.1

At least 25 soldiers killed at camp attack in Mali

According to the statement by the government, the Mali army launched joint operations with forces from neighboring Burkina Faso.

AA | 02.10.2019 - 11:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least 25 Malian soldiers were killed and 60 others have been missing after a suspected al-Qaeda-linked attack targeted two army camps in central Mali on Monday, the government said.

60 MISSING

"Among the ranks of the FAMA (Malian armed forces) the provisional death toll is 25, with four wounded -- around 60 missing and heavy equipment losses," the government said in a statement on Tuesday. Local media said military posts at Boulkessi and Mondoro were targeted in the lates

At least 25 soldiers killed at camp attack in Mali

The statement said the army launched a joint operation with forces from neighboring Burkina Faso, which was backed up by French troops stationed in the region.

At least 25 soldiers killed at camp attack in Mali

Tensions erupted in Mali in 2012 following a failed coup and a Tuareg rebellion that ultimately allowed al-Qaeda-linked militant groups to take over the northern half of the country.

In 2015, a peace deal was signed between the government and some insurgent groups. Political and community disputes continue to fuel tensions in northern Mali, thus undermining the implementation of the peace agreement.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Putin ve Ruhani'den otobüste selfie

Putin ve Ruhani'den otobüste selfie

59
Trump: Bana ve halka darbe yapılıyor

Trump: Bana ve halka darbe yapılıyor

155
Thomas Tuchel: Galatasaray bizi zorladı

Thomas Tuchel: Galatasaray bizi zorladı

79
Galatasaray'ın grubunda son durumu

Galatasaray'ın grubunda son durumu

81
Fatih Terim: Bugün kaybettik ama yarınları kazandık

Fatih Terim: Bugün kaybettik ama yarınları kazandık

178
Elektronik sigaraya yasak geliyor

Elektronik sigaraya yasak geliyor

206
Bayern Münih deplasmanda Tottenham'a 7 gol attı

Bayern Münih deplasmanda Tottenham'a 7 gol attı

14
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir