taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9335
Euro
6.6166
Altın
1286.12
Borsa
94783.14
Gram Altın
245.433

At least 39.000 people displaced in the Libyan crisis

The UN has expressed concern that the conflict will create another migration crisis.

AA | 27.04.2019 - 10:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The UN is “gravely concerned” about reports of indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas of Tripoli, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said Friday at a news briefing.

Nearly 39,000 people have been displaced since fighting broke out in Libya’s capital, Dujarric said, citing data from the UN Migration Agency, and the humanitarian crisis there is worsening.

MIGRATION CRISIS

He stressed the need for “immediate and unconditional access for humanitarian partners” to enter the conflict areas in order to distribute aid to civilians caught in the crossfire. “The United Nations reminds the parties of the need to protect civilians,” he added. Dujarric said UN humanitarian partners have evacuated 655 people from the Qasr bin Ghashir detention center, located on the outskirts of Tripoli.

At least 39.000 people displaced in the Libyan crisis

While noting that the verification of civilian casualties is ongoing, he said more than 3,000 refugees and migrants remain trapped in seven detention facilities around the capital. Intermittent fighting near Tripoli has left scores of people dead.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising in 2011. Since then, the country has seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, to which Haftar is affiliated, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN recognition.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili: F-35 programı çuvalladı

ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili: F-35 programı çuvalladı

30
İtalya İçişleri Bakanı: AB'ye Türkiye değil Rusya girsin

İtalya İçişleri Bakanı: AB'ye Türkiye değil Rusya girsin

79
Erdoğan'dan belediye başkanlarına araç uyarısı

Erdoğan'dan belediye başkanlarına araç uyarısı

366
Abdullah Avcı'nın şampiyonluk hesabı

Abdullah Avcı'nın şampiyonluk hesabı

57
Şırnak'ta PKK'ya ait 36 sığınak ve barınak imha edildi

Şırnak'ta PKK'ya ait 36 sığınak ve barınak imha edildi

49
Borç nedeniyle takip ettiği arkadaşını kuaförde bıçakladı

Borç nedeniyle takip ettiği arkadaşını kuaförde bıçakladı

14
ABD'de Rus ajanı Maria Butina'ya 18 ay hapis cezası

ABD'de Rus ajanı Maria Butina'ya 18 ay hapis cezası

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir